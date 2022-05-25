Chennai: BJP Flays DMK Over Murder Of Party Worker; Warns Protest If Accused Not Arrested

In a key development from Tamil Nadu, following the death of BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran, strong reactions from the saffron party have started coming, blaming the ruling DMK administration over the alleged murder.

BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, while speaking to the media regarding the incident, lashed out at the ruling DMK government, claiming that the BJP will protest if the accused is not arrested within 48 hours. "I don't know whether Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu or the capital of murder. Is this what DMK's model of governance is? We've lodged a complaint and the police have informed us that they will arrest the accused within 48 hours," Karu Nagarajan said.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also took to Twitter, slamming the law and order situation under the DMK regime, asserting that that there is no security for anyone in the state.

"An environment in which the DMK government is inactive and the police are of no use to the common people. The police must immediately find and arrest the killers of our young brother", Annamalai wrote on Twitter.

Similarly, SG Suryah, the state secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP, also shared a Twitter post and took a jibe at chief minister MK Stalin, stating that while such crimes are happening in the state, the CM is busy watching his son's movie in the halls.

BJP SC Morcha Central Chennai District President Balachander is hacked to death in broad day light today at Chennai.



This is 19th murder in last 21 days just in Chennai.



TN CM @mkstalin who holds Home Portfolio is busy watching his son’s movie in theatre.



Absolute lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/ddPCJQTusb — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) May 24, 2022

Asserting that the BJP leader's murder is the 19th murder in the last 21 days in Chennai, Suryah tweeted, "BJP SC Morcha Central Chennai District President Balachander is hacked to death in broad daylight today at Chennai. This is the 19th murder in the last 21 days just in Chennai."

Meanwhile, responding to the incident, CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam stated that no physical touching and killings can answer any political questions. He further added that ideas are important, asserting that BJP has no right to accuse anybody on the matter of political killings. He then stated that BJP has always spread the idea of killings on political grounds.

Chennai CP confirms previous enmity angle in case

In the meantime, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Shankar Jiwal while speaking to ANI, confirmed that the murder case involved an angle of the previous enmity. "Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort", he added.

#UPDATE | Tamil Nadu: BJP Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran's body was brought to the hospital for autopsy, some time ago. As per police officials, he was killed by three unknown people in Chintadripet. pic.twitter.com/J5O1xjx9kv — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

BJP worker attacked by 3 unidentified men in Chennai

Notably, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the BJP functionary was attacked by three unidentified men in Chintadripet, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Later, late at night, his body was brought to the hospital for autopsy.

