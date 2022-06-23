Chennai: EPS Backers Hurl Bottles At O Panneerselvam As Party Rejects All 23 Resolutions

The AIADMK general council meeting witnessed a chaotic start on Thursday with the rival factions of OPS and EPS engaging in fierce sloganeering and verbal attacks, demanding a single, supreme party post. The meeting was organized at the Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Vanagaram, Chennai for the passing of resolutions in this regard.

The first resolution was proposed by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and seconded by Edapaddi Palaniswami, who addressed O Panneerselvam (OPS) as 'brother' in his brief remarks. However, members of the general council unanimously rejected all 23 resolutions and demanded a single leadership, forcing OPS cadres to stage a walkout of the meeting.

Videos from the meeting show OPS facing severe backlash from Palaniswami supporters as he climbed the state to read out the resolutions. The meeting soon devolved into chaos as angry council members began hurling empty plastic bottles at Panneerselvam. This prompted action from security officials who helped the former deputy chief minister get off the stage. OPS walked out halfway through the meeting.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bottles hurled at AIADMK coordinator and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the party's General Council Meeting today. The meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai.



He walked out halfway through the meeting. pic.twitter.com/lVb1AdvAGt — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

During the meeting, the party's deputy coordinator KP Munusamy informed that the members have unanimously rejected all 23 resolutions and demanded a single leadership. A new GC meeting will be conducted to decide on leadership on July 11, Munusamy added.

Soon, senior leader CV Shanmugam, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, announced that the members are not satisfied with the resolution and rejected it.

At the GC meeting, Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the AIADMK Presidium Chairman. He was the interim Presidium Chairman until now.

AIADMK power tussle

A tussle has been going on between former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) over single leadership in the party.

While Palaniswami is all for a single, supreme party post, Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016. Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices have grown louder for single leadership in the party.