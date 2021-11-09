Chennai Rains: TN Ex-CM Panneerselvam Writes To PM Modi Seeking Financial Assistance

Highlighting the current disastrous flood situation, the Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Tuesday has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance for the state in order to carry out rescue operations. In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Panneerselvam stated that due to incessant rainfall there has been waterlogging up to three feet in several parts of the city. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and has issued an alert all across the state, he added.

Ex-CM Panneerselvam Writes To PM Modi over Chennai Floods

'You are aware that heavy rain engulfed Chennai and its neighbouring districts leading to a disastrous situation in most parts of the city and its suburbs. Water inundation owing to incessant rainfall has witnessed flood water stagnation up to three feet in the streets. On account of the heavy inflow of rain in the catchment areas, the government started releasing surplus water from all reservoirs in Chennai. The Indian Metrological department has predicted heavy rainfall in almost all parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days, stating a cyclonic rotation over the southeast Bay of Bengal that would lead to low pressure on the 9th November 2021', Paneerelvam said in his letter.

Former Tamil Nadu CM further added that the people of Tamil Nadu are grateful to the Central government for assuring support in relief and rescue operations. He requested that apart from relief and rescue operations, Ex-gratia should also be provided to the people for damages caused to the huts and dwellings in the affected areas as part of a restoration plan.

'I, therefore, request you to issue suitable instructions to the Ministry of Finance for the release of funds to Tamil Nadu so as to carry out timely rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations. Ex-gratia payments have to be made for the damages to huts and dwellings in the affected areas as part of a restoration plan. In addition to this, reconstruction of public infrastructure shall also be carried out', Paneerelvam added in his letter.

PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

On November 7, PM Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after parts of the state including its capital Chennai reported record rainfall and inundation on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he had discussed the rainfall situation with CM Stalin and had assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Stalin wrote informing that he discussed Tamil Nadu having exhausted SDRF for 2020-21 towards COVID relief. He added that he sought for releasing funds from NDRF for this cyclone season. CM MK Stalin also visited and inspected the conditions of the affected areas.

Chennai floods

Significant rainfall is expected from November 9 to 11 in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. As a result of the recent rains, the water level in Coimbatore reservoirs has also risen. Sholayar's current water level is 160.27 feet, with a reservoir height of 165 feet. Yesterday, following severe overnight rains in the city, CM Stalin visited the rain-affected regions of Perambur Barracks Road, Otteri Bridge, and Padi. According to the CM, in addition to Chennai, 11 other districts have been affected by extremely severe rainfall of 20 cm or more. He warned that while some areas did not receive much rain, they should remain attentive 24 hours a day, seven days a week.