Chhath Puja Ceremonies Disrupted In Delhi As Toxic Foam Fills Banks Of Yamuna

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal for the state of preparations for Chhath Puja in the state. He took to Twitter and criticised Kejriwal. He wrote, "Devotees performing Chhath Puja in Delhi are forced to take a dip in the toxic foam from Yamuna river. Large number of people celebrate Chhat in Delhi and this shows his commitment towards providing facilities to those who observe the rituals. This is what Arvind Kejriwal has reduced Delhi to. Shame".

Chhath Puja: BJP slams Kejriwal due to toxic foam over Yamuna due to pollution

On the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday, devotees took a plunge in the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj, which was covered in a thick coating of toxic foam. The residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the river's water quality. The toxic foam, according to experts, is caused by a high phosphate content caused by the flow of industrial pollutants such as detergents into the river.

The river's ammonia levels have also been rising. Due to the general escalating amounts of pollution, the foam has been seen several times previously. On Twitter, people have been sharing photographs and videos of the toxic foam and criticising the Kejriwal government.

People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja amid toxic foam pic.twitter.com/nrmzckRgdq — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Delhi: Chhath ghat being cleaned and final preparations being put in place as #ChhathPuja begins today with ‘Nahay Khay’. Visuals from Vikas Nagar Chhath Ghat. pic.twitter.com/LoqRUPEssX — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

"Taking a dip in the river has significance in Chhath Puja. I have come here but the water is dirty. It is causing a lot of problems for us. Diseases can also happen due to this. But we are helpless. The cleanliness of water and ghats is much better in Bihar. Delhi government should make sure that the ghats are cleaned," said Kalpana, a devotee.

Chhath Puja ceremonies and ritual days

People from Bihar, Jharkhand, and the surrounding areas of Uttar Pradesh participated in the Chhath Puja, which is dedicated to the Sun God. Devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha in Hindu tradition to express gratitude and seek their blessings. During the four-day celebrations, devotees assemble and take a holy bath in rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water. The event will start on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ceremony and end on November 11 with devotees conducting the 'Usha Arghya' ritual (prayers to the rising sun). On November 10, devotees will present 'argha' to the Sun God, which will be the primary event.

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma celebrates #ChhathPuja at ITO Yamuna Ghat. DDMA has allowed the puja only on designated sites¬ on Yamuna ghats



"CM was voted to power by people from Purvanchal & now he's refusing to allow them.We'll make ghat here & celebrate on 10th Nov," he says pic.twitter.com/bW3KjbIIHh — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)