Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Portrait Vandalised In JNU; ABVP Blames Left-wing Students

A fresh controversy has erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after several students allegedly vandalised the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversay on February 19. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the vandalism was carried out by some left-wing students.

The ABVP members claimed that the students insulted Shivaji when the former were paying their tribute to the Maratha leader. The miscreants allegedly snatched and threw down his portrait and garlands.

According to sources, a scuffle also broke out between the two sides over the same. Meanwhile, the JNU administration has taken cognisance of the matter but action is yet to be taken.

Speaking to ANI, one of the furious ABVP members said that "the communists were unable to bear" the tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and vandalised the portrait and threw the garlands in the dustbin. He revealed that when he tried stopping the miscreants, they said, "we don't know who these people are. We only follow the Marxist and the Leninist." He also claimed that the "illegal students" have occupied the JNU Students Activities Center.