Chhattisgarh: AAP Workers Stage Musical Demonstration To Protest Poor Condition Of Roads

To draw the attention of the Government towards the broken and poor condition of the roads in Korba district and its neighbouring areas in Chattisgarh, the Aam Aadmi Party took to the roads and performed a musical. The youth workers of the party were holding microphones on the side of the road while singing jingles and questioning people for their choice of elected representatives.

#WATCH | To protest against the poor condition of roads in Chhattisgarh's Korba, workers of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a musical demonstration questioning people for their choice of elected representatives. pic.twitter.com/KkL8OTln7P — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

'Take care of yourself'- Youth organisation

Big potholes have been formed in all the roads leading to the city. In such a situation it is difficult to decide whether there are potholes on the road or the road on the potholes. The administration sometimes fulfils the patchwork agreement on these potholes, but after a few days of rain, the condition of the roads gets worse again. To highlight this problem, an organisation of youth performed on the route from Budhwari Bazar to Ghantaghar Niharika. They further held banners and sang songs directing people to take care of themselves as they are only responsible for these issues as they have elected such public representatives.

Vishal Kelkar of Jan Sangathan said, "We are residents of Korba. For the last five-six years, we have been fighting for this city. The entire Korba district has become an island, neither you can go to Bilaspur nor Raipur from here. There is no treatment facility. If a patient has to be taken to Raipur, then many times it comes when he dies on the way. We fought a lot for this, tried to improve the road, tried to do 'chakkajam.' If there was no hearing, we adopted this method. This unique demonstration has attracted the people of the surrounding districts very fast through social media".

