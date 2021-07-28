Chhattisgarh: Accused Of Attack On Congress MLA, Health Min Deo Refuses To Attend Assembly

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo walked out of the state assembly on Tuesday over the allegation that he orchestrated attack on Brihaspati Singh. He said emotionally while walking out, "I don't find myself worthy to be a part of the session of this august house until the government orders an inquiry into the allegations of staging an attack on MLA Brihaspati Singh". Putting an end to the rift between him (Deo Singh) and Brihaspati Singh, he claimed that the matter was resolved now.

Is the issue resolved within Congress' Chhattisgarh unit?

A tussle within the Congress' Chhattisgarh unit had emerged. This was the result of the Monday attack on the convoy of Brihaspati Singh who went on to allege that the state Health Minister TS Deo Singh had organised it. A show cause notice was issued by Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia regarding the accusations levelled against Deo. Punia said, "This was a small matter. MLA Brihaspati Singh claimed that TS Singh Deo wanted to kill him. But he did not say this before the Inspector General of Police, state Home Minister or the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel." Punia added, "Chhattisgarh Health Minister Deo's statement before walking out of the state assembly was also an emotional step. A solution will be found. I have talked to Deo and Chief Minister Baghel." Punia also talked about the notice that had been issued regarding the accusations levelled against Singh Deo and he affirmed that the issue would be resolved tomorrow.

Emotional TS Singh Deo walks out of Assembly

TS Singh Deo walked out of the State Assembly amidst controversy over the allegation that he orchestrated the attack on Brihaspati Singh. While walking out of the state assembly, Deo had expressed his disappointment and insisted that he did not want to be a part of the session of the House until the government ordered an inquiry into the allegations against him. He had stated, "I don't find myself worthy to be a part of the session of this August House until the government ordered an inquiry or releases a statement over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspati Singh." Deo went on to CM Baghel and other ministers to discuss the matter.

Image Credits

With inputs from ANI