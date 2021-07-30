Chhattisgarh Assembly Clears Controversial College Acquisition Bill; BJP Slams 'black Law'

Despite vociferous opposition from BJP, the Chhattisgarh Assembly passed the Chhattisgarh Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg (Acquisition) Bill, 2021 on Thursday. Named after a former Union Minister and 5-time Congress MP who passed away in 1995, this college is owned by an unlisted private company whose director is Mangal Prasad Chandrakar. The latter is the elder brother of the father-in-law of Chhattisgarh CM's daughter Divya Baghel.

Asserting that the main intention of the bill is to serve the interests of the students, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo was quoted by PTI as saying, "Generally it takes 3-4 years to build a medical college, but we can start work from the available infrastructure of Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College. This medical college has 150 seats approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Its recognition has not expired. Earlier zero year was declared, but its recognition was cancelled".

While Deo revealed that about Rs.140 crore per year will be required to run this institution, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal claimed that the legislation aims at benefiting some people. Claiming that the hospital was built on government land provided by the Municipal Corporation, former CM Raman Singh noted, "The bill has been brought to ensure relief to directors of college from debts". After the bill was passed by voice vote, BJP legislators raised slogans dubbing it as a "black law" and staged a walk out of the Assembly.

On July 27, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia opined that the Chhattisgarh government was trying to save a medical college that has been accused of "fraudulent activities" by the MCI. This was a reference to the meeting of MCI held on April 12, 2018, in which such a stance was adopted. Reportedly, the company which owns the college has an outstanding debt of Rs.125 crore.

Baghel clears air on 'conflict of interest'

After facing a backlash, Bhupesh Baghel officially commented on this controversy on Tuesday. He clarified, "There are a lot of speculations regarding news on the Chandulal Chandrakar Medical College. They are without any basis. This is an attempt to save the future of hundreds of students and a medical college in the state. This will help save time to build a new college and the state will get 150 doctors every year".