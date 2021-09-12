Chhattisgarh: BJP Delegation Submits Memorandum Against Alleged Religious Conversions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a memorandum to Chhatisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey over a rise in alleged religious conversions in the state. According to party sources, MLAs led by state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai submitted the memorandum on Saturday and urged the governor to look into the matter.

A 15-member delegation comprising BJP MPs, MLAs, senior leaders, and party workers held a 'peace foot march' from Azad Chowk to Rajbhawan against the issue before submitting the deputation. Former state chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh was also present at the rally.

Speaking on the same, BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal said that several matters of religious conversions are taking place in recent times in Chhattisgarh, and anyone trying to stop such activities is facing serious consequences. He informed that a memorandum regarding the same has been submitted to Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Congress govt protecting miscreants: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh has repeatedly alleged that religious conversion has risen in the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state. They have also accused the ruling Congress government of protecting the miscreants who are promoting such activities instead of taking actions against them.

The BJP, in its memorandum, also demanded the release of people arrested in connection to the manhandling of a pastor and two others in the Purani Basti police station. On 5 September, a pastor, Harish Sahu and two others were allegedly beaten up by BJP workers for indulging in religious conversion. Two persons, Manish Sahu and Sanjay Singh were arrested from different locations in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh CM on religious conversion

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has dismissed reports of religious conversions in his state, and instead, said that a lot of similar things took place during the previous BJP government when a maximum number of churches were constructed in Chhattisgarh. Baghel added that media reports on BJP Chintan Shivir highlight that the BJP has misruled in the past years, and religious conversions were a major part of its tenure. However, the Chhattisgarh chief minister assured that authorities will definitely take necessary actions in case any complaints are received.

(With agency inputs, Image: Facebook/Twitter)