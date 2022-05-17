Chhattisgarh BJP Launches Jail Bharo Against Govt Circular On Public Protests; 'Black Law'

In a key development, BJP staged protests and Jail Bharo in Raipur against a government circular imposing strict guidelines on agitations, rallies & demonstrations.

BJP staged statewide protests and Jail Bharo on May 16 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur against a Government circular imposing strict guidelines on agitations, rallies and demonstrations. Notably, the state, whilst keeping in mind the COVID situation, has issued a 19-point circular against holding public agitations, following which all the District Collectors (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) have been ordered not to provide permissions for any public agitation or political gathering without permission. The order by the Home Department has triggered widespread protests from political parties, who see this as an attempt to curb the voice of the people. The protests were held in Janjgir champa, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Bilaspur, etc.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal said, "We've organised this protest against this ‘Kaala Kanoon’ (black law). Today, BJP has launched 'Jail Bharo' agitation in the entire state against it, we want to see how much space is there in the jails of the Bhupesh Baghel government."

Police arrest Brijmohan Agrawal and over 2,000 BJP workers

As the protests continued against the government circular, the police arrested former minister Agrawal along with over 2,000 BJP workers. However, the agitation continued even outside the jail in Raipur where protesters burnt effigies. The police is monitoring the situation in the capital city using drones. The people arrested are reading Hanuman Chalisa inside the jail.

Former MLA Kedar Kashyap, while speaking to the media earlier in May, said, "The state government has banned rallies, protests. An order has been issued prohibiting government employees from participating in protests and it has also been stated they will be held responsible for such acts. This is blatantly wrong. The government has created an emergency-like situation by issuing such a circular."

Congress' response

The ruling Congress party's Chairman of the media cell Sushil Anand Shukla said that the rules were in existence even during the regime of the BJP and they are being strictly adhered to now by the Congress government to maintain the law and order and avoid any inconvenience to the people. He also stated that these regulations are also in place in states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and further asked ''what's the issue with the same rules being put in place in Chhattisgarh?'' The rules are only to ensure maintenance of public order.

Image: ANI