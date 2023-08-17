Chhattisgarh: BJP Poll Committee Divides 90 Seats In Four Categories In Terms Of Strength

Stepping up the effort to lay out the contour for year-end state Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) at its party headquarters in New Delhi on August 16 and discussed preparations in Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and other central election panel members marked their presence in the meeting.

The election panel focused on laying out a poll strategy and discussed some seats for Chhattisgarh, currently ruled by Congress, sources claimed. Among the 90 seats, 27 were discussed and the panel categorised seats into four categories- A, B, C, and D. For better execution of electoral efforts, the saffron party believes that categorisation will give them sharper focus on the seats which are considered weak wickets of the party.

While 'A' category seats are those BJP has triumphed in the past polls, the 'B' category has seats that have had mixed results of win and loss in the past polls, sources said. It added that the 'C' category has seats where the BJP candidate doesn't perform well while the 'D' category comprises constituencies in which the party has never won.

B, C, and D category seats main focus

Posing a tall challenge, the B, C, and D category seats were discussed extensively by the panel members. In Chhattisgarh, out of 90 seats, the saffron party has identified 22 seats in the B and C category and five in the 'D' category, sources claimed.

The CEC is the saffron party's top-notch decision-making body which lays down poll strategies and names of candidates. As witnessed in the past, the election panel rarely huddles ahead of the poll dates announcement by the election commission. The meeting stipulates that BJP doesn't want another Karnataka-like debacle, where it was ousted from power by the Congress.

Later this year, the five states that are going to polls are Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Posing a tall challenge to the BJP, three out of five states including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana are ruled by opposition parties. The saffron camp, however, has stepped up the electoral effort for triumph in the poll-bound states.