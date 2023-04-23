Chhattisgarh: BJP Vows Bulldozer Action On Criminals If Voted To Power; Congress Slams 'violent' Idea

Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Sunday said criminals have become fearless under the Congress rule in the state, and promised to use bulldozers against such elements if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections this year, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling party that dubbed the idea as "violent".

Over the past few years, some Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have been using bulldozers to raze the houses of alleged rioters and anti-social elements. While opposition parties and activists dubbed these demolitions as "selective", the governments in those states defended the action saying these structures were illegal.

After the violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh last year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government there had launched 'bulldozer action' or demolition drives against alleged rioters.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled at the end of this year. In a video statement posted on state BJP's Twitter handle, senior party MLA and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel said that if his party is voted to power in Chhattisgarh, criminals will be crushed with the government's bulldozer.

"We assure the people of Chhattisgarh that the BJP will provide such a government where people will live without fear and hunger," he said.

Slamming the ruling Congress, he said, "Criminals have become fearless in the Bhupesh (Baghel) government and the state has turned out to be a safe haven for them. We assure the people of the state that if the BJP forms the government, bulldozers will be used against crime and criminals. The government will take stern actions against the offenders." Head of state Congress's communication wing Sushil Anand Shukla said that since the BJP was left with no other issues, its leaders were trying to instigate people by giving statements on communalism, conversion and other inflammatory issues.

BJP leaders are trying to snatch violent issues (referring to bulldozer politics) from other states and trying to introduce them in Chhattisgarh, he said.

Shukla cited incidents of alleged scam, medical tragedies and attacks by Naxalites that happened during the 15-year-long (2003 to 2018) BJP rule in the state, and asked why bulldozers were not used then against culprits.

When asked about the BJP's promise, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat told reporters, "Who would like to get their houses bulldozed? These are divisive elements (apparently referring to BJP). Those who have disruptive thoughts, let them remain there...Chhattisgarh is an island of peace. It is everyone's moral responsibility to protect the peace and harmony," he added.