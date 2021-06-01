Chhattisgarh CM Accuses Centre Of Excluding Congress Members From GoM Of GST Council

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, June 1 criticised the Centre for allegedly excluding members of Congress-ruled states from the group of ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council for exemption of tax on essential goods related to Coronavirus.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has constituted an eight-member panel of ministers, which does not include any member from Congress-ruled states, for exemption from tax on essential goods related to Corona, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Baghel suggested that the ministers from Congress-led states, who are part of the GST Council, should be included in the GoM to discuss the GST rates on COVID relief material. "It is unfortunate not to include any members of Congress-ruled states and is against the spirit of "cooperative federalism," he said.

For the last several days, Congress has been constantly demanding GST exemption on vaccines, medicines and other medical equipment to effectively combat the pandemic at all levels. In the GST Council meeting too, the Congress ministers had proposed relaxation of taxes in this regard to a 0.1% rate instead of 5 per cent.

Congress demands GST exemption

An eight-member committee was constituted by the chairman of the GST Council to look into the matter when no consensus was reached in the council meeting. Baghel said that not a single Congress minister has been made a member of the committee "deliberately" to ignore the demand.

Members of the Congress party, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi has been raising this issue, while Baghel had also emphasized this prominently in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him for exemption in GST in goods related to COVID-19.

(With inputs from agency)