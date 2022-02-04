Chhattisgarh CM Backs Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' Remark; 'Poor People Have Become Poorer'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday threw his weight behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after his "two Indias" remarks. Baghel claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre has pushed people back into poverty while the "number of billionaires has increased". He claimed that the Congress government had brought people out of poverty, but the saffron party's government has pushed them back into it.

"It is true. The number of billionaires has increased in the country from 100 to 147. Poor people have become poorer. We brought people out of poverty but they (Centre) pushed them back into poverty," Baghel said

'There are two Indias': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi participated in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address. During his address, the Wayanad MP stoked a fresh row with his remarks. He opined that there are "two Indias" and raised the issue of rich and poor in the country.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," said Rahul Gandhi. "And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his "two Indias" remarks

Meanwhile, the BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi following his speech where he passed the "two Indias" remarks. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised Gandhi and remarked that "India is one and the Congress is not capable to understand that". Naqvi affirmed that "the country is in safe hands" and hit out at the grand old party for questioning the government.

"Congress needs to come out of 'India is Indira, Indira is India' mentality as they cannot look above the Gandhi family," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Similarly, BJP's National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan too flayed Gandhi's comments and said that he read a speech that was written by some "trouble makers". Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Vadakkan asserted that the former has a very limited knowledge about history and no idea about economics.

"It is a script written by some trouble makers. His knowledge of history is limited and he has no clue about economics. A person like him is ambitious to become the Prime Minister of India. Forget pan India, he is not even accepted in his own party," said Tom Vadakkan. "For the general elections, he had to contest from Wayanad. He used a scripted speech and any logical person will realise this. He has no clue what he is talking about," Vadakkan added/

