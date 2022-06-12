Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Accuses Centre Of Misusing Agencies Ahead Of ED Summons To Gandhis

As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 13, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 12 alleged that the Centre is misusing investigative agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax to "suppress the voice of the opposition."

Speaking to the media, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "I will be going to Delhi today as Rahul Gandhi has to appear in front of the ED tomorrow. We all from AICC will go as well. The Central government is misusing agencies like ED, CBI and IT to suppress the voice of the Opposition."

On June 10, the ED had issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will visit the office of the ED on June 13. The former Congress president has been summoned by the central investigative agency for interrogation in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspapers. Questioning the reason behind reopening the case, Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of intentionally targetting the Opposition.

"Some people are disturbing the atmosphere of the country. Recently, we saw how ED summoned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. People need to understand the real meaning of money laundering. The BJP is intentionally targeting the Opposition," Singh said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Congress To Protest At ED Offices On June 13

Meanwhile, Congress is preparing for a major show of strength on June 13, during which all the MPs and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members will march to ED offices. Congress is also planning to stage 'Satyagraha' outside ED offices in all the states in protest against the summons.

The National Herald case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Pvt Ltd, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The questioning of the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of the company.

Image: Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel/@RahulGandhi