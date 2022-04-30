Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Alleges Centre Unable To Arrange Coal To Meet Current Requirements

Amid speculations over the alleged coal shortage in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday attacked the Centre, stating that they are unable to arrange the coal to meet the requirements. CM Baghel further added that Coal is being imported at high prices and said the union government has halted the supply of coal to all sectors excluding the electricity department.

"Coal being imported is coming at high prices and you are (Centre) not giving royalty to the states anyway. The Government of India is not able to arrange coal and other things. They have stopped distributing coal supply to sectors other than the electricity department," Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Bhupesh Baghel further questioned the PM-Modi led union government over the cancellation of the passenger trains and claimed that the Centre started 6 trains in the state only after he took the matter to the Railway Minister. CM Baghel said, "Total 23 goods trains from Chhattisgarh were cancelled, then, when I talked to the Railway Minister, six trains were started."

Bhupesh Baghel speaks on petrol price

A debate over fuel prices erupted in the nation after PM Modi's virtual address to the Chief Ministers on April 27. During the virtual address, PM requested the opposition-ruled states to reduce the VAT prices on petrol and diesel so that it provides relief to the people of those states. It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi informed that the BJP-ruled states have already reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel and hence, he is asking other states to follow the same.

Responding to the PM's VAT appeal, Bhupesh Baghel said, "Rates get increased by the Government of India and VAT should be decreased by the state? Are you (the Centre) giving GST completely to all states?" CM Baghel further added that the Chhatisgarh government has yet not received GST revenue from the centre. Speaking on the same, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh alone has to take Rs 30,000 crores of revenue for GST, central excise and coal penalty."

Coal Minister affirms no shortage

Meanwhile, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke about the alleged coal shortage in the country and said, "Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it." The Minister further elaborated on the availability of coal, stating the country has enough coal in thermal power plants for 10 days. He added, "Thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously."