Chhattisgarh Congress Chief PL Punia on Tuesday clarified that there was no change in the party leadership in the state. The statement came as a clarification to rising speculations on the major shift in Chhattisgarh's Congress state head. Rumours about the change in leadership were afloat after senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo, CM Bhupesh Baghel and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met. The meeting comes amid the extended feud between TS Singh Deo and CM Baghel.



On meeting Gandhi, Baghel said, "Met Rahul Gandhi today, talked in detail about Chhattisgarh's several policies." TS Singh Deo and State Congress President PL Punia also attended the meeting held at the party leader's residence

Speculations of change in state head looms, as TS Singh Deo looks forward to be CM for next 'two-and-a half years'

It was speculated that the two leaders met Gandhi for discussing rotational CM in the state. Supporters of TS Singh Deo believe that he will be given the command to head the state now, for the next two and half years, as he was reportedly promised earlier. CM Baghel completed the first half (2.5 years) of the Congress party's rule this month. However, both party leaders have said that they will stay by the orders given by the top brass of the party. TS Singh Deo has significantly expressed his discontent from the party leaders for a while. He was a part of another controversy last month when senior tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh alleged that Deo orchestrated an attack on him, which sparked controversy resulting in Deo walking out of the state Assembly.

Leadership tussle in Chhattisgarh

The two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh was never discussed by Congress. However, supporters of TS Singh Deo are now claiming that the current health minister was promised to be made the CM Baghel before the current regime ends. The upcoming meeting of Baghel and Deo with Rahul Gandhi is expected to end this tussle and clear the party’s views regarding the issue. According to sources, Deo has already informed the party high command in Delhi that he cannot wait for more than two months for the change in power. He has also claimed to file resignation from all party posts if not given the CM post.

Meanwhile, Baghel has dismissed all rumours regarding the rotation of CM Baghel after half the tenure. While CM Baghel’s intentions to stay in power remains strong, the party high command had informed him that he will have to follow the party's decisions. This was informed to the CM during a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi which was held a few weeks ago. Now, Rahul Gandhi has the chance to come up with a solution in the matter.

With inputs from ANI

