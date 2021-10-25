Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Calls Attack On Pawan Agarwal Unfortunate, Says 'could Be Avoided'

Speaking on the embarrassing incident where former district Congress president Pawan Agarwal was attacked on stage at a Party event, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the incident was avoidable. Baghel, while speaking to reporters in Raipur called the event ‘unfortunate’. The brawl took place on Sunday at a Congress workers' conference in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur where Pawan Agarwal was attacked on stage after he took to the podium and started speaking on state Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Reacting to the brawl, CM Bhupesh Baghel criticised Agarwal and said that the state in-charge PL Punia had clarified the situation. “Party's state in-charge PL Punia has clarified everything, one should not spoil the atmosphere by raising questions again and again after that. The incident could have been avoided. It was unfortunate, it should not have taken place,” CM Baghel told ANI.

Party's state incharge PL Punia has clarified everything, one should not spoil the atmosphere by raising questions again and again after that. The incident could have been avoided. It was unfortunate, it should not have taken place: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur https://t.co/NaOZZULvtp pic.twitter.com/bGwGuVxiaV — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, attacked leader Pawan Agarwal claimed that it was the people of Kunkuri MLA who attacked him. “TS Singh Deo waited for 2.5 yrs (to become CM) & now Bhupesh Baghel must vacate his seat. When there was no Congress govt here, Deo & Baghel worked together. It's due to them that Congress govt came to power. When I was saying this, people of Kunkuri MLA attacked me,” Agarwal told ANI.

The infighting in the Chhattisgarh Congress has been deepening ever since Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo have been at the loggerheads for this state CM post. Sources had earlier informed Republic that the Congress High Command is backing TS Singh Deo and have asked Bhupesh Baghel to step down as the Chhattisgarh CM after November 1.

Chhattisgarh Congress infighting

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, Congress won 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough task in selecting the Chief Minister as there were four contenders for the top post - Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant, and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM first and Deo would take over after two and a half years.

The dissent in Deo's camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. On October 21, sources informed Republic Media Network that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has turned rebel, and has refused to attend the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. Baghel has reportedly threatened the Congress high command of 'dire consequences' if he was forcibly made to resign from his post. He has put his foot down when it comes to the 2.5-year pact with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo and has ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

Image: ANI