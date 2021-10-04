Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was denied permission to land in Lucknow. This comes after Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa were denied permission ahead of the scheduled visit to Lakhimpur District where the clashes took place. Section 144 has been imposed in the Lakhimpur District.

Speaking to ANI, the Chhattisgarh CM said that the protesting farmers have been crushed by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He further added that this 'mentality' of the BJP is dangerous for the country. Baghel also said that the incident has caused an uproar in the country and people want to visit Lakhimpur.

"This is their mentality. Its their message that if anyone protests against them, they will crush them," said Bhupesh Baghel

Speaking about Priyanka Gandhi's detention, Bhupesh Baghel said that even his program was cancelled. Moreover, he said that his flight for Uttar Pradesh was ready to leave but he was barred from landing at the Lucknow Airport. Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to impose Section 144 in Lakhimpur, Baghel said that there was no need to stop him from landing in Lucknow. Bhupesh Baghel had earlier raised similar concerns on Twitter and said that the Uttar Pradesh government is using a decree to prevent him from visiting the state.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur, then why are we not allowed to go to Lucknow?" asked Bhupesh Baghel "Are people's right finished in Uttar Pradesh. Do we need a visa now to visit Uttar Pradesh?" he added

उत्तरप्रदेश की सरकार मुझे राज्य में न आने देने का फरमान जारी कर रही है।



क्या उत्तरप्रदेश में नागरिक अधिकार स्थगित कर दिए गए हैं?



अगर धारा 144 लखीमपुर में है तो लखनऊ उतरने से क्यों रोक रही है तानाशाह सरकार?#लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार pic.twitter.com/8kwEfpjYhp — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 4, 2021

'Dictatorship in UP': Tejashwi Yadav

Similarly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and condemned the arrest of opposition leaders. Yadav said that the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav shows the dictatorship in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav added that people want justice for those killed in the clashes. The Bihar Assembly's opposition leader has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Apart from this, he also demanded that Ajay Kumar Mishra's son should be arrested.

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.