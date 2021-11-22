Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Likely To Discuss Paddy Procurement, VAT At Cabinet Meet On Nov 22

The state cabinet led by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will meet on Monday, November 22, in Raipur, to discuss VAT paddy procurement and other issues.

The state cabinet led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will meet on Monday, November 22, in Raipur, news agency ANI reported. Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices, paddy procurement, and the assembly's winter session are likely to be discussed, according to ANI sources. "Discussions on the 100 per cent opening of schools will also be taken up in the cabinet meeting," ANI quoted its sources as saying. 

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on 18th November, that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would decide on lowering the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol prices at a cabinet meeting on November 22. "In a Cabinet meeting on November 22, CM will take a call on VAT reduction on fuel prices. We have sent the proposal. CM will make an announcement accordingly," the State Health Minister added.

Last week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the party's preparedness. CM Baghel is the Congress observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Chhattisgarh chief minister briefed the Congress head on the party's plans to tackle Opposition.

Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP

Taking a subtle jab at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel remarked on Saturday that it was regrettable that certain people questioned the country's achievements during the past 70 years.  Those who are unable to take pleasure in their forefathers' achievements should not disparage them, he stressed.  Baghel noted, during a gathering to launch "Bharat Ke Pradhanmantri — Desh, Dasha, and Disha," a book penned by prominent journalist Rashid Kidwai in Raipur, that when India gained independence, not even a needle was created in the country.

"Then Navratna (public sector companies) were set up. IITs and other institutes were established. But the current generation asks what the previous generation has done and what has been done in 70 years. It is very unfortunate," "If we cannot take pride in the work done by our forefathers, then the present generation does not even have the right to humiliate them. The present generation should worry about how we can take forward what we have today," the Congress leader said.

(with inputs from ANI)

