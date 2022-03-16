Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Slams Critics Like Kapil Sibal 'trying To Make Congress Weak'

Days after recording a poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, infighting is growing in the Congress party. Slamming senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his comments asking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to resign, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that those who did not fight elections are just making statements. He also asserted that party workers have full faith in the Gandhis.

"Those who did not fight (contest elections) are just making statements...They are trying to make Congress weak. Priyanka and Rahul had called the CWC meeting. Party workers repose faith in the Gandhis," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupersh Baghel.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has also backed the Gandhi-Vadras. "The Gandhi family is the party's integrating factor and the best possible leadership option in this moment of crisis," he said while asking Sibal when did he fight an election to get into any position in the party.

Kapil Sibal had earlier said that, "Leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'."

Baghel has also invited all MLAs in the state for a screening of "The Kashmir Files" on Wednesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown interest in the movie The Kashmir Files. We will watch the movie and will definitely give a reaction on it. I have also invited MLAs to watch the movie," he said.

Infighting in the Congress

Kapil Sibal is a member of the G-23 group, a group of grand old party leaders who are unhappy with the current leadership and working of Congress. The group is expected to meet at 7 pm on March 16. The venue of the meet is not yet known, however, some leaders are expected to join virtually. After the poll results were announced on Thursday, the G-23 had met on Friday to discuss issues faced by the party.

On Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked party chiefs of five states to resign over assembly polls debacle. While Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Lallu and Uttarakhand chief Ganesh Godiyal tendered their resignations, Goe chief Girish Chodankar and Manipur chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh are yet to resign.