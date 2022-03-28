Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Urges 17 States To Call On Centre To Extend GST Compensation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, citing the negative points of the discontinuation of the GST compensation to the states, has written a letter to all states for a joint dialogue with the Centre. CM Baghel had shot a letter to the Chief Ministers of 17 states to discuss the issue with regard to the Central Government's decision to discontinue the GST Compensation after June 2022. CM Baghel has referred to the huge losses that the states will have to suffer due to the end of GST compensation.

Plea for extension of GST compensation: CM Baghel's 3-point letter to states

CM Baghel's letter highlighted his argument through three key points. Firstly, the CM and the State Finance Ministers had already flagged concerns over the losses to the states due to the end of GST compensation after June 2022. This was communicated in the pre-budget meeting in November 2021, with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Thus, a request was made to extend the GST compensation for the next five years.

Secondly, manufacturing states like Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will have to face many issues and they will have to suffer losses of upto Rs 5,000 crore in just the upcoming financial year. This way, states will face a paucity of revenue receipts and thus it will hamper the development and public interest works.

Lastly, referring to how the states' wings have been clipped in terms of flexibility in the taxation policy, post the GST regime, CM Baghel said that the states are left with no alternative but to enhance the revenue from other items.

CM Bhupesh Baghel has appealed for an extension for GST compensation for the next five years for the states to come out of financial hardships, post the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chhattisgarh CM concluded the letter, expressing confidence that the states would agree to his point of view and join together to urge the central Government for the extension of GST compensation.

Why will the Centre stop paying GST compensation to states post June 2022?

At the time of the adoption of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Centre had agreed to compensate states for loss of revenue for five years, as per an agreed formula. "If the GST compensation is withdrawn after 30 June 2022, consolidated revenue gap of states would vary between ₹1,00,700 crore to ₹1,23,646 crore depending on expected tax buoyancy and reliability of data sources," according to a report from National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

