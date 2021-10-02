Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked the state's MLAs to be present in Delhi as crisis brews within the Congress party in the state. According to sources, Baghel's instructions to the legislators from his camp comes as he aims to maintain 'pressure'. Sources further reported that the MLAs have been asked to convey their message to the party high command, mainly Rahul Gandhi.

However, the MLAs are likely to reach out to Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal if not Rahul Gandhi. According to reports, 24 Congress MLAs are already in Chhattisgarh and ten more are expected to reach. Among the ten MLAs, it is believed that three have already left for the national capital to join others. Moreover, Brihaspati Singh has been asked to lead the show of strength in Baghel's support.

Sources also reported that the MLAs have been promised all type of facilities including their accommodation and air tickets. These developments also come amid reports of Bhupesh Baghel's concerns over his CM post. Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, Chhattisgarh Congress President Mohan Markam stated that the meetings had been on hold for over two years.

"It's been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Due to this, our MLAs could not meet the leaders from the party high command. That is why some of our MLAs have gone to meet them while few others have gone for personal reasons," said Mohan Markam

However, the state Congress chief refuted any rumours and said that the visit of MLAs should not be viewed through a political lens. When asked about the 2.5 years formula for CM post, Markam added that the decision will be taken by the Congress high command and will be followed by the party.

'Tussle is not as bad as is being portrayed': TS Singh Deo

Meanwhile, Chattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that the tussle in the party is not as much as it is being portrayed. Deo also maintained that the decision will be taken by the Congress high command. Speaking about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Deo informed that the decision on the chief ministership of Chhattisgarh has not been taken yet.

"The tussle is not as bad as is being portrayed. The high command will take the decision according to the current situation and no new situation has emerged," said TS Singh Deo.

The Chhattisgarh Congress crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. He has been demanding the change of guard in Chhattisgarh.

In addition, after the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised. However, Deo in August told ANI that "Congress never spoke about 2.5 years formula," in the state Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.

With ANI inputs