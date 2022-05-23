Chhattisgarh CM Bats For Return Of 'UPA Regime Rates' Even As Centre Slashes Fuel Price

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, reiterated his demand from the Centre regarding central excise duty on fuel, while also demanding the revocation of cess on petrol and diesel imposed last year.

This comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, announced an excise duty cut of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel. The grand old party Congress leaders have since then been demanding to further reduce the duty of the 'UPA-regime levels'.

While speaking to the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We have applied 24% VAT on the fuel. So the amount that the Centre has reduced, we will bear a 24% loss of that amount. I have been told by the officials that we have suffered a loss of Rs 500 crore. But I have said it earlier and saying it again that the cess that the Centre had applied last year, why does it not take it back? The Central excise should be brought under the same rates as they were during the UPA regime. That would reduce fuel prices in the entire country."

He added, "Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the states will not have to undergo any loss. I did not understand. If the Central government slashes the Central excise on the fuel, its 42% comes to the states. And if the excise is reduced, the percent of VAT on part of the states automatically gets reduced."

CM Bhupesh Baghel urges for implementation of UPA regime rates

Earlier, CM Bhupesh Baghel had also demanded excise duty cut on petrol and diesel should be brought back to the same level as during the UPA regime. He also asked for the complete removal of the 4% additional cess on fuels.