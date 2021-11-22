Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Announces 1% Reduction In VAT On Petrol And 2% On Diesel

In a major relief to the people of Chhattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced a 2% VAT reduction on diesel and a 1% VAT reduction on petrol in the state. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting called by CM Baghel to discuss various governance issues on November 22. Announcing the decision, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s office also informed that post the reduction, the state government will incur the loss of Rs 1000 crores. The CMO Chhattisgarh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Apart from this, the government discussed a series of other issues including the 100% reopening of schools in the state. The Congress state government further allowed the schools to function in full capacity along with full compliance to the mandated COVID-19 norms. The government informed that the cabinet consulted the School Education Department, and decided to permit the schools to conduct the classes in government and private schools of the state regularly with full attendance with compliance to the complete COVID-19 protocol.

In the meeting, the cabinet also approved the proposal of the amendment in the purchase policy of private land for industrial purposes with mutual consent under the supervision of Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited. Furthermore, it was decided to allot land at the rate of one rupee per square foot on the application made by the concerned body for the public utility work to be performed by the urban bodies.

Besides, for effective action against hookah bars in the state, the draft of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Chhattisgarh Amendment Bill-2021 was also approved.

The meeting comes after the Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on November 18, that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would decide on lowering the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol prices at a cabinet meeting on November 22.

"In a Cabinet meeting on November 22, CM will take a call on VAT reduction on fuel prices. We have sent the proposal. CM will make an announcement accordingly," the State Health Minister added.

Image: PTI/ ANI