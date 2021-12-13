Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Attacks BJP; Draws 'Hitler, Mussolini' Analogy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and alleged that its ideology is based on lies and hoaxes. Baghel was reacting to BJP's reaction to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva remark. Addressing the Congress cadre in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Gandhi tried explaining the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva and also declared that 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'.

For his statement, the Wayanad MP received severe backlash from the BJP leaders. Following this, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister slammed the saffron party and claimed that its ideals are "inspired by Hitler and Mussolini". Moreover, he further went on to comment on the apparel of the BJP and said that it is "not Indian". Baghel was referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"BJP's ideology is based on lies and hoaxes. Their ideals are inspired by Hitler and Mussolini. Even their apparel isn't Indian, they wear bands,half-pants, black caps. Only BJP's unhappy in our state, " the Chhattisgarh CM said.

'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi': Rahul Gandhi

During his address to the Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi declared 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'. Gandhi also claimed that when 'Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise'. He further went on to explain the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi and slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died in the year-long protest.

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Gandhi

Explaining why he was raking up Hindu-Hindutva, he added, "This country is of Hindus and not of Hindutavadis. Hindus cannot be suppressed, did not happen in 3000 years and will not happen even today. So Modi ji and his industrialists destroyed this country in 4-5 years, but when Hindu farmers stood in front of Hindutvavadis, PM Modi apologised".

Image: PTI