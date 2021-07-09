Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Compares Fuel Price Hike To Sachin Tendulkar's Centuries

Amid the rising fuel prices across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday compared the inflation of the rates to Sachin Tendulkar's centuries. Toeing the line of his party in launching personal attacks on senior leaders, the Chhatisgarh CM drew an insensitive parallel of the price hike with PM Modi's age. Ironically, Bhupesh Baghel had earlier claimed that the state of Chhattisgarh had controlled the hike of fuel prices.

‘Fuel prices have crossed PM’s age’ says Chhattisgarh CM

Commenting on the rising price of petrol in the country, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “Prices of all commodities is soaring high be it pulses or oil. The petrol price is increasing just like Tendulkar's centuries. It was said that the price would be equal to the PM's age but fuel prices have crossed his age.”

The Chhattisgarh CM had earlier claimed that the state has petrol prices under control and said that it cheaper than other states. CM had said that his government's decision to have a lower VAT rate than its neighbouring states, helps in providing cheaper petrol. At present, the VAT rate for transport fuels in Chhattisgarh is 25% plus Rs 2 per litre on petrol and 25% plus Re 1 per litre on diesel. Petrol prices in the state as of today is Rs 98.58 per litre.

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged

The fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday (July 9) after witnessing a hike in the last two days. According to India’s largest oil refiner Indian Oil, the petrol price today remained at ₹ 100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel was priced at ₹ 89.62 per litre. Mumbai is currently experiencing the highest rate with petrol price at ₹ 106.59 and diesel at ₹ 97.18. Jamshedpur and Ranchi provide petrol at the lowest prices at 95.66 ₹/L and 95.70 ₹/L respectively. The fuel prices have been constantly changing for the past several days owing to the changes in crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Earlier on July 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the issue of fuel prices was multi-layered. Addressing the never-ending speculations and complaints of historic fuel price hike across states, she said that the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and other freight charges. Currently, the Central and state taxes advance 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of the selling price of diesel.

IMAGE: PTI