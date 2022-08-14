Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Draws Controversy, Equates Veer Savarkar To Jinnah

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sparked a row by equating Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Congress leader alleged that the two-nation theory was proposed by Savarkar and supported by Jinnah.

"The two-nation theory was proposed by Savarkar and supported by Jinnah. These people are divisive. What was their role in the independence of the country? RSS was formed in 1925...They still don't criticize the British, they criticize Gandhi instead," Baghel said while speaking to the media.

BJP slams Baghel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress and said that the grand old party keeps building new history without any ground and evidence.

"Congress has no answer for how many people were killed during the partition. They keep building new history which has no ground or evidence," BJP spokesperson Sardar RP Singh said.

However, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi supported Baghel's statement. "What he said was history. It was Savarkar who gave the two-nation theory. The letter on Jinnah has this. There is no doubt about it. It is a part of history," he said.

Non-inclusion of Nehru in K'taka govt ad, Siddaramaiah calls CM Bommai 'RSS slave'

Earlier in the day, Congres slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the exclusion of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, attacked V D Savarkar -- his picture features in the government's advertisement -- accusing him of pleading with British officials and acting as their "stooge" for his survival.

"When we thought slavery ended with the British gone, CM of Karnataka Bommai proved everyone wrong by showing that he is still a slave to RSS. Not including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the list of freedom fighters in today's govt ad shows how low a CM can go to save his chair," he said.

He added, "Bommai govt's ad clearly shows that RSS does not have anyone from its organisation to show as freedom fighters other than Savarkar who pleaded with British officials and acted as their stooge for his survival. This display of insecurity has exposed the true role of RSS in the freedom movement."