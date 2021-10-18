Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Hanging By A Thread, Organizes Late-night Meeting Of MLAs

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reportedly asked Bhupesh Baghel to resign before November, the Chhattisgarh CM has mobilized nearly a dozen MLAs as a show of strength at his residence. Republic Media Network on Monday received an inside scoop that a late-night 'emergency meeting' has been called by Bhupesh Baghel at his residence. More than a dozen MLAs have landed at the CM's house for the meeting. As per sources, more MLAs have been called tomorrow to strategize the further course of action, the hustle indicating that Baghel is not ready to step down without a fight.

On October 14, Republic TV had reported that State Health Minister TS Singh Deo might take charge as Chief Minister in November. Days later, sources revealed that CM Baghel has been asked to quit by October end by the party's high command. The last nail in the coffin reportedly came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which was held on October 16 in New Delhi. Sources had reported that a final decision in this regard was going to be taken during the CWC meeting.

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis explained

After the Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls by winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats, it was tasked with choosing the next Chief Minister with four contenders for the top post-Baghel, Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charandas Mahant. At crossroads, a 2.5-year sharing pact between Baghel and Deo was finalised. After the completion of Baghel's 2.5 years in power in June 2021, TS Singh Deo sought the top post, which the former refused.

Reports have made it clear that the Congress High Command has decided to change the CM - thus keeping in tune with its 2.5-year sharing pact. The Chhattisgarh political crisis has also reportedly divided the party high command. Meanwhile, Deo has given an ultimatum to the Congress high command to fulfil the promise made to him, Baghel is reportedly trying to convince party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to save his post. Deo has attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side of the power-sharing battle.

Image: PTI