Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Hits Out At Central Agencies Again; 'Stop Illegal Acts'

Continuing his tirade against the central investigative agencies, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accused them of ill-treating people called for questioning. Posting a series of tweets on Sunday, he clarified that the ED and the Income Tax department should take legal action against those involved in corruption. However, he made it clear that illegal acts by these agencies won't be acceptable. Maintaining that people of the state are very angry over the treatment meted out to suspects, he claimed that false cases were being filed to fulfill a political conspiracy.

Bhupesh Baghel alleged, "Serious complaints such as summoning people on the spot, forcibly lifting them out of their homes, making them sit in a murga position, forcing them to make confessions under pressure, threatening them to rot in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received. Without informing the local police, they are raiding with CRPF. Complaints have been received from the officials that some people are being beaten with rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing."

The senior Congress leader added that officials have been instructed to inform the Centre about all these incidents and put an end to them. Calling for videography of interrogation sessions, the Chhattisgarh CM stressed, "We will cooperate fully in the legal investigation. If such complaints are received by us further, then the state police will be legally compelled to take action. We are committed to the safety of our citizens".

केंद्रीय एजेंसियां देश के नागरिकों की ताकत होती हैं, यदि इन ताकतों से नागरिक डरने लगें तो निश्चित ही यह नकारात्मक शक्ति देश को कमजोर करती है।



ED और इनकम टैक्स जैसी एजेंसियां भ्रष्टाचार करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई करें, हम इसका स्वागत करते हैं। 1/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 27, 2022

Bhupesh Baghel sparks row

Earlier on September 26, Baghel issued a veiled warning against officials of the central agencies including the ED and Income Tax department. Addressing a gathering at the Agrasen Festival in Bhilai Nagar, he highlighted that there was a limit to tolerating the action taken by the central agencies. Thereafter, he exhorted people to visit any police station in the state and file a case against any official of the central agencies who they feel is harassing them unnecessarily. Moreover, he drew a parallel between the alleged bias of the agencies to the situation in Pakistan while addressing the media on October 12.

Bhupesh Baghel observed, "You are taking action only for political gain. I said so yesterday also. BJP is not able to fight us directly in Chhattisgarh. That's why, it is misusing ED, IT and DRI. Earlier in Pakistan, the 2 umpires would play with 11 players. Their situation is like this. BJP is not able to fight. So, it has included the umpire."