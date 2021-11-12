Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; To Visit UP On Saturday

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a crucial meeting is underway between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meeting between the two Congress leaders is taking place at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

This comes as Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed Baghel as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In addition, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister will also visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to sources, the meeting will also be attended by Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress' UP CM face

Ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, it is expected that Priyanka Gandhi will be the grand old party's Chief Minister candidate. Recently, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid revealed that the party wants Priyanka Gandhi as the CM candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. However, Khurshid had maintained that the final decision will be taken by Priyanka Gandhi herself. The party's General Secretary is leading the Congress campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"We will decide that. She is our leader and for me to decide for my leader will be wrong. My leader will decide. When my leader decides, she will let us know," said Salman Khurshid

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to hold an assembly election in 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. Therefore, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces a mammoth task of reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, the grand old party has been out of power in the state since 1989, that is, for more than 30 years. The last Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh representing the Congress party was Narayan Dutt Tiwari from June 1988 to December 1989. Moreover, the Amethi Lok Sabha seat which was a Gandhi family bastion was lost by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP leader Smriti Irani. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been appointed as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies