Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Opposes UP CM Yogi's Proposed Population Control Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launched an attack on the Uttar Pradesh govt's Population Bill and claimed that laws should not be made for the sake of politics. Deeming the population control bill as a move by the BJP-led UP government to fight the coming UP elections, CM Baghel said, “ "BJP had opposed sterilization program. Had the program been carried forward in the 70s, the population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections."

Chhatisgarh CM attacks UP govt

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that "Public awareness is very important," while talking about population control. He also said that laws are not going to solve the problem of overpopulation. Bhupesh Baghel spoke about the 'Hum Do Hamare Do' family planning campaign, and said, "Laws should not be made for doing politics. There was a campaign before also namely 'Hum Do Humare Do.' It should be implemented properly and population should be controlled with the help of awareness".

Rajasthan Health Minister backs population control bill

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma spoke in favour of the population control bill and said, “ The growing population is a matter of great concern for the country. Now it is high time for the country has to think about how can we control the population growth so that the future generations can get a better education, health and other facilities for a better lifestyle. I have told in many platforms that once there was a time when it had been said that ‘Hum do, humare do, (We two, we have two children). But it is the time when it should be ‘hum do, humara ek’ (we should have one child).

Population control bill announced by UP CM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced the Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. As per the Bill by Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission, people with more than two children have been excluded from availing of benefits under government schemes. The scheme provides benefits to couples with just one or two kids, especially government employees.

(IMAGE: ANI)