Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, October 5, staged a protest at Lucknow airport as he was stopped from leaving the airport. CM Baghel wanted to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained by the police. Earlier on October 4, Chhattisgarh CM was denied entry in Lakhimpur.

Speaking to the reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "I wanted to just meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been detained by the police. But, they are not allowing me so I would sit in here until I'm allowed to meet her".

Lakhimpur violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

Earlier on October 4, Samajwadi Party workers also staged a massive protest in connection to their Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav being prohibited to enter the district. Akhilesh Yadav also sat on a dharna in front of his residence in Lucknow.

Priyanka Gandhi arrested By UP Police; Likely To Be Produced Before Magistrate

An FIR was registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 others including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu for "disturbing peace". As per sources, she was taken into custody under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Reportedly, the PAC guest house in Sitapur is being used as a temporary jail to house her. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate soon, sources added.

(Image: PTI)