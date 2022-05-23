Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Welcomes Excise Cut; Urges For Return Of UPA Regime Rate

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the Centre's excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, and demanded that it should be brought back to the same level as during the UPA regime. CM Baghel also asked for a complete scrapping of the 4 per cent additional cess on petrol and diesel. It is important to note that the central government on May 21 slashed the excise duty on petrol by ₹ 8/litre and diesel by ₹ 6/litre.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "We're incurring a loss of ₹ 570 cr to Central Excise, but we welcome this decision in the interest of people. We want central excise to be brought at the same rate as it was in the UPA government. The government of India has imposed 4 per cent cess on petrol and diesel which is for the first time, it should also be removed."

Nirmala Sitharaman's veiled response at Opposition

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebutted the opposition and compared the developmental expenditure incurred by the NDA and UPA regime in their respective 10-year tenures and said, "Since 2014, the total developmental expenditure incurred by the NDA Government was ₹ 90.9 lakh crore, as opposed to ₹ 49.2 lakh crore in 10-years of Congress rule."

6/ RBI data shows total developmental expenditure incurred by the @PMOIndia @narendramodi Govt during 2014-‘22 was ₹ 90.9 lakh crore.



In contrast, only ₹ 49.2 lakh crore was spent on developmental expenditure during 2004-‘14. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 22, 2022

She further stated that the NDA government under PM Modi had spent "₹ 24.85 lakh crore on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies and ₹ 26.3 lakh crore on capital creation.'' ''Over the 10 years of UPA, only ₹ 13.9 lakh crore was spent on subsidies," the Finance Minister said.

Importantly, on allegations of additional cesses and taxes like Special Additional Excise duty (SAED), Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC) and Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) adding to the fuel price inflation, the Union Finance Minister clarified that all these put together constitute excise duty on Petrol and diesel wherein basic excise duty is shareable with states and SAED,RIC & AIDC are non-shareable.

After the Centre's decision, four states have reduced the VAT including Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

States Reduction in VAT on Petrol (Rs/Litre) Reduction in VAT on Diesel (Rs/Litre)

Kerala Rs 2.41 Rs 1.36

Odisha Rs 2.23 Rs 1.36

Rajasthan Rs 2.48 Rs 1.16

Maharashtra Rs 2.08 Rs 1.44

Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Kerala, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra

States Price of Petrol (May 22) / May 21 Price of Diesel (May 22) / May 21

Kerala ₹ 107.44 ₹ 117.19 ₹ 97.28 ₹ 104.77

Odisha ₹ 103.19 ₹ 112.49 ₹ 94.76 ₹ 102.23

Rajasthan ₹108.48 ₹ 118.03 ₹ 93.72 ₹ 100.92

Maharashtra ₹111.35 ₹ 120.51 ₹ 97.28 ₹ 104.77

