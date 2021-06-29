Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes To PM Modi, Seeks 1 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs In July

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Officer (CMO), Bhupesh Baghel in his letter has requested PM Modi to make available at least 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state in the month of July. The Chief Minister had further mentioned that as of now only 9,98,810 doses of COVID vaccine are available in Chhattisgarh, which will last for only 3 days.

Chhattisgarh govt counters Centre's report

Countering the report released by the central government on June 22, that stated that the rate of wastage of vaccine in Chattisgarh is 30 per cent, Health Minister TS Singh Deo had said the rate of wastage of Coronavirus vaccine in the state is only 0.95 per cent. Deo further informed that the state government aims to administer at least 1 lakh doses per day.

The Health Minister had said, "Vaccine wastage is 0.95 per cent as opposed to 30 per cent wastage presented in reports. The way things are presented leads to a difference in vaccine percentage and then you have to justify it".

Deo had further informed that the previous vaccination policy had led to a situation where despite the ample availability of vaccines, people were not vaccinated as the stock was abundant for the above 45 age group but not enough for 18-44. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had reported that about 30.2 per cent of vaccine doses in Chhattisgarh were wasted.

COVID-19 situation in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has so far recorded over 9,93,694 positive cases, out of which, 9,74,049 have successfully recovered and 13,437 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 405 new cases, 787 fresh recoveries and 6 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 6,208.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination tally of Chhattisgarh is concerned, the total number of doses administered so far is 81,84,748, out of which, 66,64,022 are the first doses and 15,20,726 are the second doses.

