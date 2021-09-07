Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Father Nand Kumar Arrested For Alleged Derogatory Remarks

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father has been arrested and produced before a Raipur court on Tuesday. The Raipur Police on Monday had registered a case against Nand Kumar Baghel (Chhattisgarh CM's father) for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. Reacting to social media reports that no action will be taken against senior Baghel because he is the father of the Chief Minister, the Congress leader maintained that everyone was equal before the law. The FIR against Nand Kumar Baghel (First Information Report) was registered at DD Nagar Police under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause alarm).

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father remanded to 15-day judicial custody

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community," said Nand Kumar's lawyer Gajendra Sonkar after his appearance in court.

In a complaint filed by the Sarv Brahmin Samaj, the outfit alleged that Chhattisgarh CM's father Nand Kumar Baghel had recently appealed to certain communities and asked them to boycott Brahmins by comparing them with foreigners. Nand Kumar Baghel had also urged people to not allow them to enter their villages. In the past, Chhattisgarh CM's father Nand Kumar was recognised popularly for vocalising his views publicly on matters that revolved around pro-OBC politics. The senior Baghel used social media intensely to propagate his views.

CM Bhupesh Baghel 'saddened' by his father's comments

The Chhattisgarh CM had acknowledged that he was aware of his father's remarks and stated, "The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it." When asked by the media if his father would be arrested or not since Bhupesh Baghel held the post of the CM of the state, CM Baghel asserted that no one was above the law even if the person in question was the CM's 86 year old father. In a release, the CM claimed, "Action would be taken against him as per law." Asserting that he has ideological differences with his father, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our political thoughts and beliefs are very much different. I respect him as his son, but as the CM, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb the public order."

Image Credits- ANI/TWITTER