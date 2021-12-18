Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed three years in office on Friday and has now set sail into his fourth. Baghel on Friday attacked the opposing Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they were against every decision the state government took. The CM further claimed that the state was winning awards proving that their governance is a big success in the state.

CM Bhupesh Baghel was speaking to the media about the Congress government’s completion of three years in power in the state, when he launched an attack on the BJP. He claimed that the government was doing well, and was still being opposed by the BJP. “We are doing whatever we say. BJP opposes our govt but we are getting awards in every department from Govt of India. Then, on what basis is the BJP opposing us?” Baghel asked.

We are doing whatever we say. BJP opposes our govt but we are getting awards in every department from Govt of India. Then, on what basis is the BJP opposing us?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on completion of 3yrs of his govt pic.twitter.com/DT4Y0UGBwI — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

The Chhattisgarh CM had earlier slammed the BJP for being critical of the state government even as they solved issues the centre couldn’t. Baghel had claimed that the state was giving the right price to farmers for their produce and also said that both farmers and tribals were satisfied with the Congress government. He had also claimed to have improved the education system in the state, and also increase employment. Chhattisgarh also received the Swachhta Award for being the ‘cleanest state in India’ last month. This was the third consecutive year that Chhattisgarh bagged the title. Following the win, Baghel had attacked the BJP’s Gujarat model and said that only the Chattisgarh model worked fine in the country.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Attacks BJP; Draws 'Hitler, Mussolini' Analogy

Earlier last week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked the BJP and alleged that its ideology is based on lies and hoaxes. Baghel was reacting to BJP's reaction to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva remark. Addressing the Congress cadre in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Gandhi tried explaining the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva and also declared that 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'.

For his statement, the Wayanad MP received severe backlash from the BJP leaders. Following this, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister slammed the saffron party and claimed that its ideals are "inspired by Hitler and Mussolini". "BJP's ideology is based on lies and hoaxes. Their ideals are inspired by Hitler and Mussolini. Even their apparel isn't Indian, they wear bands,half-pants, black caps. Only BJP's unhappy in our state, " the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Image: PTI