Chhattisgarh CM Defends Digvijaya Singh In Fake Tweet Row; Says 'same Was Done By MP CM'

"The issues on the basis of which FIR was filed against Digvijaya Singh, same was also done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Digvijaya Singh

Following senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s controversial post on Twitter that turned out to be fake, several leaders came out to voice their opinions over Digvijay Singh's statement on the Khargone violence, with some accusing the Congress leader of trying to spread communal tension in the state. However, several opposition leaders have come out in support of Singh, and instead opinted fingers at the ruling BJP government.   

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “The issues (alleged fabricated tweet) on the basis of which FIR was filed against Digvijaya Singh, same was also done by (MP CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, so a case should be filed against him as well.” 

Defending Singh’s fake tweet, CM Baghel continued, “If there's a violent incident, then the Police are there to control such a situation but pre-orchestrated conspiracies are dangerous for the nation", ANI reported. 

Madhya Pradesh police booked Congress leader Digvijay Singh on charges of spreading feuds and enmity between different groups of the society and infuriating religious feelings over the Khargone incident on Sunday. 

Digvijaya Singh hits back post FIR; files complaint against MP CM over 'forged' video

Turning the tables on BJP after being booked for sharing the fake photo on social media, Digvijaya Singh filed a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He accused Chouhan of posting a "forged video" of Rahul Gandhi's Mandsaur rally on 16 May 2019, which gave the impression that the former Congress president had referred to Bhupesh Baghel as the MP CM.

Taunting Gandhi, Chouhan had written, "At least in the speech, you changed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for not waiving off farmers' loans on time! Only a great person like you can do such big things in an instant". However, Congress immediately rebutted the BJP leader's claim by putting out the correct clip of the speech.

In a letter addressed to the Bhopal Police Commissioner on Tuesday, Singh demanded an FIR be filed against Chouhan under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act for indulging in a "criminal conspiracy". Moreover, he argued that the law of the land should be applied equally to every person in the state. 

