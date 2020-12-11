Chhattisgarh CM Downplays Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Mocks Shivraj Chouhan's Reaction

Addressing the media in Raipur on Friday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel downplayed the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal. While acknowledging that the state government is responsible for the law and order in the state, he contended that WB CM Mamata Banerjee is doing her job. However, Baghel lashed out at his Madhya Pradesh counterpart for categorising this incident as "murder of democracy".

A day earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Banerjee of orchestrating the attack on Nadda's convoy and opined that this would serve as the final nail in the coffin for TMC. According to the Chhattisgarh CM, it was laughable for Chouhan to wax eloquent about democracy after engineering the collapse of the Congress government in MP. The Kamal Nath-led government was reduced to a minority after 22 of its sitting MLAs rebelled along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. However, multiple Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh have accused BJP of luring these MLAs with huge sums of money.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel remarked, "The state government is in charge of the law and order situation. The state government is responsible for the safety of all leaders and people. Mamata Banerjee is overseeing it. But I was seeing Shivraj Singh’s statements where he cried ‘murder of democracy’. The person who bought 20-25 MLAs is talking about democracy! This is laughable."

सभी नेताओं और जनता की सुरक्षा राज्य सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी होती है, ममता बनर्जी उसे देख रही हैं। जिन्होंने (शिवराज सिंह चौहान) 25-25 विधायक खरीद लिए वो लोकतंत्र की हत्या की बात कर रहे हैं ये हास्यास्पद है: जे.पी.नड्डा के काफिले पर हुए हमले पर छत्तीसगढ़ CM भूपेश बघेल pic.twitter.com/k8WIgA2nPg — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 11, 2020

'Lotus will bloom in West Bengal'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV after the attack on his convoy on Thursday, JP Nadda alleged that Banerjee had precipitated anarchy in the state, leading to the collapse of law and order. Responding to the WB CM's charge that BJP had staged this attack, he opined that it was unfortunate that she is leading a culturally rich state like West Bengal. Thereafter, Nadda urged the people of WB to decide on whether they wanted her to represent the state.

The BJP president stated, "She was showing her nature. It is unfortunate that someone like Mamata has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal, which is the birthplace of Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Vivekananda. Bengal has to decide whether such people should represent Bengal. I have full confidence that in the upcoming election, the people of Bengal will throw them out of power and the lotus will bloom."

