Chhattisgarh CM Refutes Political Crisis, Calls Movement Of MLAs To Delhi A 'coincidence'

Amid speculations of a change in Chhattisgarh leadership, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel issued his first response on the movement of various MLA camps to Delhi calling it a 'coincidence'. Exuding confidence over the stability of his government, the Chhattisgarh CM said that there was 'nothing doubtful' about the timing of the MLAs trip to Delhi and refuted allegations of a hustle in the Congress camp.

Speaking to the media he said, "Yes 25 MLAs have gone, but how many are there in Raipur? There is nothing doubtful about the timing. They are free MLAs they can go wherever they want to. There is no political movement in this. There are a lot of coincidences these days. I just feel worried for Dr Raman Singh, he was the CM for 15 years, and today he is not in the race."

The leader also dismissed claims that the Chhattisgarh Congress was imploding as it had in Punjab, saying, "Chhattisgarh is not Punjab. They just have one similarity that they have numbers in their name. Otherwise, there is no similarity with Punjab here."

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Chhattisgarh CM shared the efforts taken by his government to fight hunger and malnutrition, saying, "On his 150th birthday, we had started a war against malnutrition. It's very unfortunate that our women and children in the state are malnourished and anaemic. We want a strong Chhattisgarh and for this, we are giving them hot meals. We continued the distribution of ration even amid COVID-19. We hope that this continues further."

Congress to replace Baghel in 2 weeks: Sources

The CM's statement comes after sources reported on Saturday, that Congress High Command has decided to change the CM - thus keeping in tune with its 2.5-year sharing pact. The change is expected to happen during the upcoming Navratri festival. State Health Minister TS Singh Deo has sought the top post from Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year sharing promise.

The Chhattisgarh political crisis has also reportedly divided Congress high command. On Friday, sources reported that Bhupesh Baghel has claimed the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while TS Singh Deo has attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side. As of date, 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs are currently in Delhi to support incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel. Three MLAs - Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat left Raipur in the morning to Delhi to add to Baghel's support. Meanwhile, MLAs from Deo's camp are also in Delhi seeking change in chief ministership.

Image: Republic TV