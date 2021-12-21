Chhattisgarh CM To Meet Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Today Amid Face-off With Ashok Gehlot

Amid the ongoing faceoff between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Chief Ministers, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is visiting New Delhi today, December 21. Baghel, during his visit, is likely to meet party leadership including President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The visit comes only hours after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote to Sonia Gandhi raising concern over the Chhattisgarh state government’s decisions amid the coal shortage in the state.

According to sources, Baghel might hold meetings with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. The CM is likely to discuss the power tussle between the two congress led states among other issues. Baghel is also scheduled to visit the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh for two days.

Bhupesh Baghel to visit UP

The Chhattisgarh CM is likely to address public meetings and election rallies along with Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi in the state. Baghel is scheduled to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri and other areas ahead of the Assembly polls slated for early next year. He was earlier appointed as a special observer for the upcoming polls by Congress. While the elections will be a major part of his visit, the real agenda is likely to be the fallout with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan CMs faceoff over coal shortage

The coal crisis in the country has sparked several problems including a power tussle between two states. Rajasthan entered a new phase of a power struggle as the former has begun to face major coal shortages. Following this, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding faster action in Chhattisgarh's power projects and coal production.

In a letter to the party president sent last week, Gehlot noted that the delay in mining clearances for the Parsa coal block from the Chattisgarh government was causing a power problem for the state. He noted that the delay could leave 4,340-megawatt generation capacity in Rajasthan stranded as the mineable reserves of two mines are expected to be exhausted soon. According to calculations, the two mines that are fuelling Rajasthan’s power plants since 2013, may get exhausted by the end of this month.

The literal power struggle between the two Congress-ruled states started earlier this month after Rajasthan suffered widespread blackouts due to fuel shortages at its power stations. The state which has been facing power problems in recent months, also knocked at the Centre's doors complaining about the Baghel led Chhattisgarh government for not starting two coal blocks.

