Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Union Min Pralhad Joshi; Demands Coal Supply To Steel Factories

On Saturday July 30, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel wrote a letter to Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi regarding the fulfilment of an adequate amount of coal to steel factories in the state and to direct South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for the same.

The letter states that the state of Chhattisgarh produces more than 150 million tonnes of coal per year and Chhattisgarh also ranks second in the country in coal production. Most of the coal produced in the state is sent to other states. Chhattisgarh is also one of the leading states of the country in the field of steel production. Apart from many big steel producing units, there are hundreds of small units (MSMEs) in the state which are the basis of livelihood of lakhs of people.

"Due to the coal crisis in the country for the last about six months, due to the sending of coal produced in the state of Chhattisgarh to other parts of the country on priority basis, the operation of passenger trains of the state has been stopped for many months, due to which lakhs of people are facing innumerable difficulties," the letter reads.

SECL's decision to stop coal supply from August could cause a serious financial crisis: CM Baghel

"Due to the coal crisis, it has been decided by the SECL to stop the supply of coal from the month of August, to steel producers and other units (except power plants). Except the power plants, there will be a situation of lock-down in all other units in the state, due to which a serious crisis will arise on the economy of the state," the letter further adds.

In the letter, CM Baghel further added that it would be an unfortunate decision to deny coal supply to the state's own small scale industries which are meeting the coal requirement of many states and leading in coal and steel production. "It is requested to direct SECL to continue uninterrupted supply of coal as per the requirement of the steel producers of the state so that serious financial crisis can be prevented from arising in the state," the letter concluded.

Image: Facebook/PRALHAD JOSHI/BHUPESH BAGHEL