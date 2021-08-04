Chhattisgarh Cong MLA Who Accused Party Minister Of Attack Fires Anguthachap Adivasis Slur

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh on Wednesday launched an attack on the journalists saying that they were educated and 'Anguthachap Adivasi' questions were not expected from them. The Congress MLA had alleged a threat to his life from Health Minister TS Singh Deo and had rocked the assembly last week and in relation to the same, the journalists were asking him questions. On being asked if he would apologize to TS Deo for his massive allegation, Brihaspati Singh attacked the journalists and asked them not to ask 'Anguthachap Adivasi' questions. He also asked them to 'set their mental conditions right', and then ask questions.

Chhattisgarh's Congress MLA accuses TS Deo of planning attack on him

On July 27, Sachin Singh Deo- a distant relative of minister TS Singh Deo, and his two associates had a minor altercation with personal security officers and the driver of a vehicle in Brihaspat Singh's convoy in Ambikapur. The Congress MLA, however, was not present when the altercation took place.

The next day, Brihaspati Singh alleged that his convoy was attacked at the behest of TS Singh Deo, after which the Health Minister had walked out of the assembly. "I don't find myself worthy to be a part of the session of this august house until the government orders an inquiry into the allegations of staging an attack on MLA Brihaspati Singh," an emotional TS Singh Deo said before walking out of the assembly.

Later, a show-cause notice was issued by Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia regarding the accusations leveled against Deo. Punia said, "This was a small matter. MLA Brihaspati Singh claimed that TS Singh Deo wanted to kill him but he did not say this before the Inspector General of Police, State Home Minister, or the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel." Punia added, "Chhattisgarh Health Minister Deo's statement before walking out of the state assembly was also an emotional step. A solution will be found. I have talked to Deo and Chief Minister Baghel."

Brihaspati Singh, as per reports, approached the local Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against Sachin Singh Deo and three others. TS Deo, however, was not named in the complaint.