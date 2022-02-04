Chhattisgarh Cong Tussle Resurfaces; TS Singh Deo Posters Removed Ahead Of Rahul's Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur to lay the foundation stone of the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Friday. His much-awaited visit had Raipur decked up with massive posters welcoming the Wayanad MP. However, what went unnoticed, was the poster row that again raked up the long-standing scuffle between the two stalwarts - Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.

Chhattisgarh Congress infighting re-emerges

The posters that were put up by the workers of the state Health Minister, TS Singh Deo with his picture coupled with Rahul Gandhi, were taken down on the day of Rahul's visit to the state. The only posters that were allowed to grace the streets of the capital, were the ones that had Bhupesh Baghel on them warmly welcoming the Congress top leader. It certainly brought out the internal fight out in the open yet again.

Congress has been feeling under the leadership row between the CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo over the 50-50 formula. The heat of the tussle wax also felt in the national capital as the MLAs of their respective factions camped in Delhi for close to a month to have a show of strength before the top Congress brass. However, the brewing issue has not taken a backseat as the Uttar Pradesh elections are fast approaching.

BJP slams Congress

Reacting to the entire issue, the Chhattisgarh BJP unit has opined that this unfortunate incident has put the governance on the back burner and it is very serious in nature. BJP spokesperson Gori Shankar has further added that, "The attitude of Bhupesh Baghel's congress workers towards the health minister and his supporters is highly uncalled for. Both the leaders are busy proving the other as unworthy before the Congress high command. Chhattisgarh citizens are witnessing this political drama and are regretting having given the responsibility of the governance to the wrong party. It's highly disappointing to see the state govt engaged in something very immature and silly."