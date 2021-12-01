Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Attacks Centre, Alleges BJP-led States Get More COVID Vaccines

Following reports from government sources that the BJP-ruled states are ahead in COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Mohan Markam has slammed the Centre for not providing vaccines to Congress-led states. Markam on Tuesday said that it is the Centre’s responsibility to provide vaccines without bias. He alleged that the government weren’t providing enough vaccine doses to non-BJP led states.

Mohan Markam launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that the biased government was neglecting the vaccine needs of other states. Speaking to ANI, Markam said, “The Central government had to provide vaccination to the states; wherever there was Bharatiya Janata Party government, they have provided more vaccines, and in the states where there is a government of opposition parties, less vaccine is available.”

He then went on to laud Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for quick enhancement of the vaccination drive in the state. “With whatever vaccine Chhattisgarh receives, the state government ensures that it is adequately available to all,” he added. Markam also questioned the data based on which the analysis regarding the vaccination was made. He asked, “How do you see the figures that have come?”

BJP led states ahead in providing COVID-19 vaccines?

“I think there is discrimination in figures also because the central government juggles in figures. I think there is juggling in this too,” Markam alleged. The allegations come after government sources on Monday released data claiming that all Congress-led states have failed in providing timely vaccines to their people. As per sources, no state ruled by Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 90 per cent of its population and the second dose to over 50 per cent of its residents.

Meanwhile, the data claimed that at least seven BJP ruled states have completed over 90 per cent coverage of the first dose while eight BJP ruled states have touched 50 per cent coverage of the second dose. It claimed only 83.2 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and only 47.2 per cent have been given the second dose in Chhattisgarh.

COVID-19 situation in India

As of Tuesday, there were 1,00,543 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,40,18,299 patients have recovered and 4,68,980 deaths have been reported. The improvement in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the rapid progress in vaccination. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the DCGI has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. A total of 78,82,24,788 persons have been inoculated whereas 44,59,71,619 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Image: PTI/ FACEBOOK