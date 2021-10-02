Preparing for a faceoff, 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs are currently in Delhi on Saturday to support incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel against Health minister TS Singh Deo's bid to pique him. 3 MLAs - Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat left Raipur in the morning to Delhi to add to Baghel's support. Several MLAs from Deo's camp are also in Delhi seeking change in chief ministership. Deo has sought the top post from Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year sharing promise. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.

Chhattisgarh: 23 MLAs camp in Delhi

Speaking to reporters at Raipur airport, Laxmi Dhruv refuted any meeting Rahul Gandhi insisting that she often visited the national capital when needed at the AICC office. Other MLAs Shishupal Shorey and Kismat Lal also cited 'personal reasons' for visiting Delhi. Baghel himself had downplayed the MLAs' gathering in Delhi saying 'If someone has gone there, it shouldn't be seen from political angle. PL Punia isn't in Delhi, how can anyone meet him there?'.

As per sources 23 MLAs namely - Shishupal Shorey, Kismat Lal, Uttri Jangde, Santram Netam, KK Dhruv, Ramkumar Yadav, Anita Sharma, Ramjan Bejam, Lalji Rathiya, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat, Kuldeep Juneja, Chakradhar Nishad, Sangeeta Sinha, Manoj Mandavi, Mamta Chandrakar, other MLAs are in Delhi to support Bhupesh Baghel. At a late-night meet in Delhi, Baghel camp has strategised to do a display of strength in front of the High Command, as per sources. Congress top brass are currently involved in undoing the political mess in Punjab amid Navjot Sidhu's 'resignation' and ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's exit.

On Friday, sources reported that Bhupesh Baghel has claimed the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, telling his supporters to stay put in Delhi. On the other hand, TS Singh Deo attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side and had promised to accord all support to him. He added, "The high command will take decision according to the current situation, no new situation has emerged". Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress saying, "Govt and party are working in synchronisation".

The Chhattisgarh crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake a 3-day tour of Bastar and Sarguja and decide on the tiff . While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.