Health Min to resign? | Chhattisgarh Congress Infighting Deepens With No Plans To Implement 2.5 Formula In CM Seat

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders including CM Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo are in a tussle as sources suggest that there are no plans of changing state CM.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: PTI


After Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, now the Congress party is facing another jolt in Chhattisgarh with a tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo. According to the on-ground information from the state's political scoop, the Health Minister is all set to tenure his resignation as there is speculation regarding the non-implementation of the 50-50 formula. When the Congress was elected to power in the 2017 Assembly Polls, there had been reports of a 50-50 formula where Baghel would vacate the CMO after 2.5 years of being in power. However, the party has time and again denied the formation of any such plan. 

Congress infightning in Chhattisgarh

Reportedly, the Congress high command has no intentions of changing the leadership and wants to continue with Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Minister leaving the Health Minister in a furious state. Recently, on July 27 the infighting received the spotlight and tensions escalated after Health Minister TS Singh Deo walked out of the Assembly demanding 'an enquiry or release of a statement (over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh)'. 

The rift recently deepened after former Leader of Opposition in Chattisgarh Assembly TS Singh Deo sought a meeting with the party High Command seeking to replace Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, informed sources. Both the leaders have also been reportedly meeting party high leadership in Delhi to seek a solution. Congress General Secretary PL Punia, after a 2-day visit to Chattisgarh in July, had downplayed the possibility of any change in CM, terming it all as baseless. 

Rift between Bhupesh Baghel-TS Singh Deo

After meeting Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel last month had asserted that he will step down from the post if the party asks him to. Addressing the media after the meeting, the CM who has completed over 2.5 years in office, also added that he was chosen to be the Chief Minister of the state by the top brass and if now, they choose someone else, he will resign from the post. Indirectly confirming the '2.5 years CM' agreement, he said that such agreements were an inevitable part of a coalition government. 

It is pertinent to mention here that when the Congress Party won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. All four had been called in for a discussion by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and finally, Baghel was chosen. There have been speculations since then that formula to divide the chief ministerial tenure between Baghel and Singh Deo was made to keep everyone happy. 

