Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Mobbed On Stage For Favouring TS Deo; Watch

In a major embarrassment for the Congress, party workers attacked former district president Pawan Agarwal for allegedly speaking in favor of Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo. The brawl took place on Sunday at a Congress workers' conference in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur when Pawan Agarwal took the podium and started speaking on state Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Reportedly, the brawl took place for almost 20 minutes in the presence of Congress National General Secretary Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

The infighting in the Chhattisgarh Congress has been deepening ever since Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo have been at the loggerheads for this state CM post. Sources had earlier informed Republic that the Congress High Command is backing TS Singh Deo and have asked Bhupesh Baghel to step down as the Chhattisgarh CM after November 1.

Chhattisgarh Congress infighting

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, Congress won 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough task in selecting the Chief Minister as there were four contenders for the top post - Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant, and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM first and Deo would take over after two and a half years.

The dissent in Deo's camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. On September 24, Deo publicly acknowledged the existence of a rotational CM formula and refused to rule out a change in guard.

On October 21, sources informed Republic Media Network that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has turned rebel, and has refused to attend the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. Baghel has reportedly threatened the Congress high command of 'dire consequences' if he was forcibly made to resign from his post.

He has put his foot down when it comes to the 2.5-year pact with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, and has ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

Following that, sources informed Republic Media Network that the Congress High Command sent a strong message to the Chhattisgarh CM and has asked him to report to Delhi on October 25 or 26 to resolve the ongoing dispute over Chief Ministership. It was further reported that Rahul Gandhi is likely to take a call on the issue that has been going on for a while now.

(Image: ANI)