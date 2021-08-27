Chhattisgarh Congress Rift Widens: CM Bhupesh Baghel Flies Solo To Meet Party High Command

Indicating a widened rift in the Chhattisgarh Congress unit, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel travelled to Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. The CM's visit to the national capital comes around the time when state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo has flown to Delhi. As per reports, the visit is attributed to the two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula for the Chhattisgarh Chief Ministerial post.

"I have been called to Delhi that's why I am going. Why can't people meet their leader some have gone without invitation," CM Bhupesh Baghel

When first queried about the purpose of the visit CM Baghel casually said that he has been "called to Delhi." When further pressed, he added that he is scheduled to meet several senior party leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, however, he refrained from divulging the exact purpose of the visit. "I received a message from KC Venugopal that I have to meet Rahul Ji in Delhi today; so I am going there to meet party high command," he told ANI. "I have information of meeting with Rahul Ji only," the CM added when asked whether TS Singh Deo will also be present at the meeting.

Reacting to the news of the incumbent CM's Delhi visit, Health Minister Deo told on Thursday that it is natural for a team player to expect a captain's role. "If a person plays in a team that doesn't think about becoming the captain? Want you want to become one?" he questioned reporters during an interview in Delhi. However, vesting his faith in the party high command the state health minister told ANI, "Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts it is about his capabilities. The high command takes a decision."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Minister Amarjeet Bhagat made a witty comeback to TS Deo's comments. "Only when the team is not doing well it is required to change the captain. Bhupesh Baghel is doing very well in the state," Mr. Bhagat asserted.

During the interview, Deo also dismissed reports about any pre-existing order about the power-sharing for the Chief Ministerial post. "Congress never spoke about 2.5 years formula," Mr. Deo said. Claiming it to be a "media speculation," Deo added, "the high command decides roles for people in the party and we carry out those responsibilities."

"CM Baghel might be CM for 50yrs, but it is not fixed"

Speaking about the rift between himself and CM Baghel, Deo called it a "healthy rivalry" which can also be seen among siblings. However, when asked about CM Baghel's CM post, Deo said, "he might be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or two years but it is not fixed. Healthy competitions take place."

Meanwhile, when asked about the power-sharing formula for the CM post in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel retorted that he would vacate the seat whenever asked to do so by the party high-command.

