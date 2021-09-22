In a big setback for the Chhattisgarh government, the Supreme Court refused to entertain its plea against the High Court's orders staying the probe against BJP's Raman Singh and Sambit Patra in connection with the toolkit case. They were slapped with an FIR on May 19 for tweeting a 'toolkit' allegedly created by Congress to tarnish the image of India based on the complaint of NSUI state president Akash Sharma. Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 469 (forgery), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the FIR.

Passing two separate orders, the single-judge bench of the Chhattisgarh HC comprising Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas ruled that the continuation of the probe will be nothing but an abuse of the process of law. Maintaining that the FIR has been registered with "political motives", he added that the allegation of "forgery with intent to harm reputation" is not made out. During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stressed the need to have a genuine hearing by the HC considering the observations made in the orders.

However, the SC bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli noted, "We are not inclined to interfere. Let the High Court decide the matter expeditiously. Appeal dismissed. Let not the observations come in the way of deciding the case on merits."

Supreme Court declines to consider a plea of Chhattisgarh Govt against the High Court orders staying investigation in an FIR registered against BJP leader & former CM Raman Singh and the party leader Sambit Patra for their tweets in alleged fake toolkit case pic.twitter.com/rqWA1vcUq8 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

The Congress 'toolkit' controversy

Addressing a press briefing on May 18, Sambit Patra shared the contents of a purported toolkit and slammed Congress' attempts to spread misinformation in the country. He covered sections such as 'Politicising and Allowing Super Spreader Kumbh', 'Questions on PM CARES', 'Special treatment of Gujarat', 'Choosing vanity over people's lives', 'Amplify work of frontal Congress organizations' and 'Prime Minister Modi's image'. The document also urges volunteers to use phrases such as 'Modi strain', ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moreover, it talked about magnifying the crisis using images of dead bodies. But, Congress immediately issued a denial and filed a police complaint against the BJP national spokesperson, party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BL Santhosh and others. It alleged that the saffron party sought to divert the attention from the Centre's "mammoth failure" in providing relief to the people of India.

Claiming that BJP forged the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printed false content on the same, it demanded action against the aforesaid leaders under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act. At the same time, the Sonia Gandhi-led party admitted the authenticity of a 6-page research note put by BJP leaders titled 'Central Vista Redevelopment: Vanity Project Amidst The Pandemic'. AICC Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda made this revelation in defence of Congress' stance.